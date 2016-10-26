Organic Gardening And You: Handy Tips And Recommendations

Gardening is a wonderful hobby that is enjoyed by millions of people. If you are one of them, you know how delicious fresh vegetables grown in your own garden can be. If you are looking for some advice on how to improve your gardening skills, this article can give you some great ideas.

To maximize your enjoyment out of your garden plant a variety of plants. The same old will get full and boring and you may out of boredom end up neglecting your garden. By planting a variety you will ensure that you remain interested and as a bonus it will be far prettier.

If you want to grow roses, you should look into the different species. If you are a beginner, select a kind of rose that does not require a lot of maintenance. You can also get into competitions with extremely delicate roses. Make sure you choose roses that are adapted to your skills and experience.

Save money by drying the seeds from your annuals to plant next year. Petunias, zinnias and impatiens are just a few of the flowers from which it is easy to extract and save seeds. You will have to extract the seed pod from some flowers, and wait for it to split open. With others, such as marigolds, you will have to open the flower and extract the seeds yourself. After extracting the seeds, let them dry for at least a week. Place them in a jar with a rubber seal, and add silica gel pouches to keep them from absorbing moisture. Store them in a cool, dry location until you're ready to plant them next year.

If space is an issue, try vertical gardening. Even with the limited space of condos and townhouses, many people have thriving gardens in the small area they have using vertical gardening. By using trellised gardens one can grow pole beans, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a small place during the summer, and in the fall a wide variety of greens can be grown in the same space.

When you buy young bare-root trees, keep the root ball moist until your are ready to plant. If the roots dry out, the tree will weaken or die. You should plant the tree as soon as you bring it home. If you cannot, lay the tree on its side and cover the roots with moist peat moss, then cover the roots with a tarp.

Do not mow your grass when it is wet. When you mow wet grass, the wet grass clippings will turn into mush and stick to your lawnmower's blades, which can result in jams. In addition, if wet grass clippings get onto a paved area of your garden, the paved area will have grass stains.

For a healthy, weed-free lawn, cut your grass at the highest point recommended for the blend of grass you're growing. Cutting your grass too short won't mean you have to mow less often. Instead, it allows weeds to take hold, and causes water to evaporate. Longer grass can better protect itself against weeds, drought, and pests.

Water your organic garden with storm water runoffs and collected rainwater. Rainwater is more pure and better for plants than home tap water, because it won't contain chemicals such as chlorine or fluoride. Using rainwater also helps in reducing your overall water usage. Rainwater can even be stored in barrels or cisterns to be used during dry spells.

Gardening doesn't have to stop in the spring. Planting in the fall can help you have a beautifully vibrant garden once the winter snows melt away. Some plants that do well being planted in the fall include chrysanthemums, kales, and asters. Another benefit of planting in the fall is that bulbs need less fertilizer and watering, saving you some additional costs.

If you have to lift something heavy you need to lift with your knees. Many people make the mistake of lifting with their back when they are lifting heavy objects. This can lead to a lot of back ache and could even cause extreme damage. You should never lift anything that is extremely heavy without help from someone else.

Be sure that you have earthworms in your soil. Earthworms are vital to good organic gardening, because they aerate the soil. Also, the by-products of earthworm digestion are actually great plant food. Earthworms encourage soil bacteria that provide needed nutrients to your plants while competing with harmful insect pests, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

Attract positive bugs to your garden. Bugs like lady-bugs actually hunt natural predators to your plants; aphids and caterpillars are just some of the nasty critters that can go through a garden and eat the leaves of the plants. Lady bugs are the natural predators to such pests and help the growth of a good healthy garden by consuming pests.

After reading these tips, you can begin to understand what it takes to become a great gardener. There is a lot of information to learn and you need to know how to apply it. With this in mind, you can refine your own strategies and goals to help you grow and maintain beautiful gardens.