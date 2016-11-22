What You Have Actually Always Wished To Know About Gardening

Gardening is a fun way to add to the visual attraction of your home. You can use the terrific suggestions given here to start improving your garden or begin a new one today. Your garden is certain to bring you great satisfaction as you watch it grow and bloom into an attractive decoration.

Design your garden so that your harvest is staggered over as long a season as possible. Use cold-tolerant root crops and greens in the fall, for example, and plan to pick and preserve early strawberries in June. This way, you will have the space and time in your life to store everything you grow.

When and why should shrubs be pruned? Most shrubs need pruning to increase flowering. Deciduous spring and early flowering shrubs should be pruned immediately after flowering. Cut back old wood to encourage new growth. The buds for next year's flowers will appear on this new wood. Late summer flowering shrubs should be pruned in spring. They will produce flowers on the shoots that grow immediately after pruning. Winter flowering shrubs simply need pruning in early spring to clean up any dead or diseased branches.

You can test the viability of your seeds by soaking them overnight. Drop them into a container of water and keep them in a dark place for a day. Check the location of the seeds. If they sank to the bottom, they are usable. If they float the the top, they may be dead.

Try using latex or plastic gloves instead of cloth gardening gloves. Cloth gardening gloves do not block moisture well - a problem when working with moist soil, and they often get stiff, crinkly, and uncomfortable after a few uses. A sturdy pair of plastic or latex gloves, like those used for cleaning, are a much better choice. They protect against moisture, and cleaning is as simple as rinsing them off under a hose and hanging to dry.

If space is an issue, try vertical gardening. Even with the limited space of condos and townhouses, many people have thriving gardens in the small area they have using vertical gardening. By using trellised gardens one can grow pole beans, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a small place during the summer, and in the fall a wide variety of greens can be grown in the same space.

To cut down on the time you spend pruning and pulling weeds, make sure that all the tools you use are sharpened and cleaned. A dull or dirty tool will make basic gardening tasks much more challenging, and can significantly increase the work you have to put into your garden. Caring for your tools regularly is more than worth the effort it takes.

Not only is gardening a great way to grow your own food, but you can also grow your own drink. You can grow apple mint to make a delicious tea or rhubarb stalk to make a tart alternative to lemonade. You should also can or freeze your berries and fruits to make them into soda, hard cider, or wines.

Mulching around your plants is a great water saving tip. You can use purchased mulch, but it is easy to make your own from what you find in your yard. Use fallen leaves, pine cones, sticks, and tree bark, and lay them out heavily around your plants on the dirt so that water does not evaporate so easily after you water.

Use an egg carton to start your seedlings early. Egg cartons are cheap and easy to obtain, and can contain enough soil to get a plant started. Once you're ready to plant, you can simply rip the carton away from the seedling without damaging the root ball and place the whole soil ball into the ground.

Use companion plants. Companion planting is the pairing of plants within your vegetable garden, such as planting cabbage with tomatoes. Companion planting helps reduce the problems with insect pests, as it attracts natural pest-controlling wildlife. Companion planting is also a better use of the space in your garden, since you basically have two plants in the same plot.

You should make sure you protect your garden with a fence or raised bed. This way you can be sure no animals can ruin it. Deer can also be a huge problem with gardens. Make sure the deer can't tear into your garden by putting a fence in that is high enough.

Water new plants daily or every other day. When you first start plants in new soil, you need to tend to them very carefully. Plants experience a shock when they are in a new environment. Making sure they have enough water will go far in giving them the best chance to thrive in your garden.

Try to get a good composition of healthy soil in your garden. Healthy soil is generally more resistant to pests and other negative influences. How can you tell when a soil is "healthy?" Generally a healthy soil contains a good combination of earth worms, helpful microbes, and a good deal of mulch and compost on the surface area.

One way to improve the output of your organic garden is to prune the non-fruiting branches of your plants. Once the growing season is well underway and you can see where your fruits and vegetables are growing, eliminate stems and branches that are not carrying any fruit. This helps your plants focus their efforts on the fruit-bearing branches.

Discourage deer in your garden. Deer love chewing on vegetables, roses, fruit trees, juniper, and holly. They can decimate a garden in a single day if given the chance! While people tend to favor an electric fence to discourage deer, there are certain things you can do that don't involve unnecessary pain. Fill bags with human or dog hair, dried blood meal, or fish heads. Attach to the perimeter of your property, or to specific plants that could be eaten. Alternatively, make a spray of two egg yolks mixed with one quart of water and spray fruit trees liberally. For some reason, this seems to work!

If you begin employing these ideas into your home garden, you will be sure to have a beautiful garden for years to come. Everyone who sees your fabulous garden is certain to appreciate the time and energy you put into creating an appealing visual display. You can create the garden you have always desired.