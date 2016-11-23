Grow Like A Pro With These Organic Gardening Tips

Has searching for tips and tricks related to gardening proven unfruitful so far? Either the information you have come across is wrong or it is worded in a hard-to-understand way. This article will provide some great advice for you so that you have a successful gardening experience.

A trick to help measure in the garden is to take one of the long handled garden tools like a shovel and mark on its handle using a tape measure. Using a permanent marker, mark out the feet and inches on its handle and when specific distance is required in planing, have a handy measuring device is close at hand.

Use a solution made of a combination of alcohol, water, and vinegar to remove the salt deposits that may accrue in clay pots. Spray it on the the pots and scrub away with a brush, preferably plastic. This allows you to continue to reuse those clay pots! Make sure the pots are dry before using them though.

Use compost that is homemade and free. Making a habit of using leaves, pulled plants and other organic bits, will create a rich and nutritious compost for the garden that is free and organic. Additionally, if an enclosed composter is utilized, kitchen scraps and garbage can be thrown in a mix for an excellent compost that is free also.

A good idea when gardening is to keep a record of progress. If it is a journal form or photographic form of recording the progress of the garden is helpful for the years to come. Recording which types of plants work well, which did not work or what types of soil can help future gardens start without any trial and error of previous years.

Choose silvers and grays to lighten up the garden on dull days and shine in the moonlight. While most gray-leafed plants are attractive enough to hold their own in the garden, they are often used due to the effect they have on surrounding colors. They make pastel colors look brighter, and tone down the effect of vivid colors. Most plants with silver or gray foliage are native to the Mediterranean, therefore requiring little watering in the dry months. The best known silver and gray plants are dusty miller, lychnis, silver lace and artemisia.

To keep dirt from getting under your fingernails while gardening, reach for a bar of soap beforehand! As much as we all love gardening, none of us really enjoy all that soil that gets stuck under our nails that can be so challenging to remove. Simply claw a bar of soap before you begin working in your garden and when finished, run your hands under water and as the soap washes away, so does the dirt!

Experiment with different shades of green. Many people think that if they don't have a lot of flowers, they don't have enough color in their garden. This couldn't be further from the truth. A garden is filled with many different shades of green, and it can be argued that it is the most important color in the garden, as it provides the backdrop. Mix warm shades of green with cool shades. Use variegated plants as much as possible. Concentrate on shape and texture, as well as color.

Pay attention when watering your roses. Until their roots are established roses should be well watered, afterwards they will only need watering during dry spells. Water from a can, not a hose, pouring closely to the ground. Splashing the leaves with water can lead to mildew if there isn't enough sun to dry them off before nightfall.

Make sure you water your garden daily. If you or someone else can't do it every day, you may want to look at setting up a sprinkler system. The convenience of having a sprinkler system outweighs the cost of it. This way your garden will be watered every day.

When starting an organic garden look into natural pesticides. It is a healthy way to be sure you do not lose a great deal of your crop to insects while working to keep your environment safe. There are many pesticides that were once used and are really effective.

Plant synergistically. To naturally repel pests, plant marigolds near nematode-sensitive crops like tomatoes and potatoes. To improve growth, plant legumes near plants that can benefit from the nitrogen they produce. Intersperse pungent plants like herbs and onions, whose scent can repel bugs and animals, with other unscented vegetables.

Relax and enjoy the outdoors, while cultivating a delicious, beautiful and aromatic garden. You will love making a salad out of the vegetables you have nourished. You can also have fresh flowers everyday. Use herbs from your own garden to spice up all your favorite recipes. Plus, you won't need to worry about any chemicals being used on your food.