Landscape Tips For New House Owners

Landscaping can be as simple as a few changes around the home. Other people do take it very seriously, using methods to give their home elegance. Whatever landscaping means to you, try some of these tips to make the most out of what you have to get what you want!

If you are not a master landscaper, consider hiring a company to help you. Though do-it-yourself individuals often think that they can save money by not resorting to using a company, the opposite might actually be true. A company can determine the exact chemicals, treatments, and care that your lawn needs, resulting in less work and sometimes, a reduced cost.

Think about whether or not you need to have a design for your project. It might cost less money to create a deck that is in a rectangular shape, but if you do not like the end result, you probably won't use the space. Spending a bit of money to hire a designer could help you get exactly what you want.

Before you begin your landscaping work, be sure to plan your goals and assess your budget. This will ensure that you have a solid plan in place so that you do not run out of materials before the job is completed. It will also give you a better idea of your design needs.

Do not forget your hardscape when it comes to your landscaping plans. A deck or patio is an important aspect in your landscape's appearance. There are many options for decks and patios that include rock designs or woods that coordinate with the colors of your trees, shrubs and flowers. Do not forget this important aspect.

If you're planning a large DIY landscaping project, it's a good idea to pay for an initial consultation with an experienced landscaper. They will give you tips and tricks that are invaluable to help you save money and shorten the duration of the project. It should only cost about $75 for an hour of their time, but that will be more than paid for thanks to their advice.

When planning on some landscape modifications, always consider the existing structures before you break ground. You need to make sure your landscaping changes will not interfere with any features on your property, such as sprinklers, overhead wires, air conditioners and gutters. Call the city or county before you dig to make sure you do not damage any underground lines.

Those of you who are designing your own landscape would be wise to use mulch in your flowerbeds. Mulch is a great way for your plants to stay hydrated so that they can survive in warmer weather. The moisture that is locked in the mulch will provide your plants with water when they need it.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

One of the keys to successful landscape design is to be completely honest with yourself about the time you are willing and able to dedicate to maintenance and plant care. If you design a space that requires labor-intensive plants and other materials, but have little time in which to tend them, you will ultimately end up disappointed.

Go beyond simply searching for your products online and in catalogs. Botanical centers or arboretums sometimes sell plants, and there may even be people in your neighborhood who are interested in swapping perennials. Your city might be giving away free mulch or there could be a construction site that is looking for individuals to haul away bricks or stone.

If you have something that is unsightly on your property, remember that landscaping can be a great way to hide it. You can hide your garbage cans with tall hedges, or a telephone pole with a large tree. Take any eyesores into consideration when you are planning out your landscaping project, then work to plant things that make those areas more attractive.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to be friendly with your neighbors and build up a relationship. This can be important because you may be able to save quite a bit of money by sharing equipment that you either purchase or rent. You may also be able to obtain or share a vast amount of experience and tips with each other.

If you live in a city area be sure to know the mapping of sun in your yard. Many areas that have homes close together have a hard time planning a nice landscape. If you find areas in your yard that get enough sun for certain plants, try to incorporate those areas into your landscaping plans.

When you select plants, pay attention to their texture and branching patterns. Color is not everything. Choose plants with different shapes and textures to create an interesting design that you will never get tired of looking at. You should also keep in mind that a plant will have different branching structures throughout its growth.

We know that you don't have all the time in the world to change up your property. The tips in this article have been written to minimize your effort, while maximizing the results. Use these tips, as soon as possible, to really make a difference around your house and in your enjoyment of your property.