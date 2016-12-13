Follow These Excellent Tips For A Stunning Garden

In the gardening world, it is important to to try to grow and maintain the best plants that you can. That is where smart gardening techniques come in handy. This will help you grow the most plentiful, beautiful and healthiest plants that you can. Follow these tips to become a better gardener.

Clay soil can be very hard to work with, and you will often find that it sticks to the shovel. To make the clay soft so you aren't working as hard, take floor or car wax and rub a light coat on the surface of the shovel using a clean cloth, then buff the surface. The wax will enable the clay soil to simply slide off the shovel, and will also prevent the shovel from rusting.

Choose plants and flowers that complement the colors of your home. Flowers that are pink or fuchsia, may go very well with your burgundy shudders. Tying in the colors of plants and flowers that you choose to harmonize with your house, will save you a lot of time at the garden center by simplifying your plant choices.

In a dark area, pre-soak your seeds overnight. Put a few seeds in a small container and fill it near to the top with water. The seeds will get the hydration they need to start growing. Seeds that are grown in this way have a higher survival and maturity rate.

Although railroad ties may look very nice in your garden, the chemicals in them, are thought to be hazardous and toxic to the health of the garden, so consider alternatives. Natural wood is easy to find and will add a beautiful touch to your garden.

If your tomato plants have long branches that are not flowering or producing fruit, go ahead and pinch them off. It won't hurt the plant, but will actually help. Pruning back the branches that are not producing fruit, allows the plant to focus its energy and nutrients on producing larger and more flavorful fruit.

For gardeners in colder climates who want to get their plants started in the outdoor garden a little early, use plastic milk jugs for mini-greenhouses. Cut the bottom off of a milk jug and place over the plant, pushing the jug into the ground enough to keep it in place. Remove the milk jug cap during sunny, but still somewhat chilly days to allow for some air circulation and replace the cap at night to keep the warmth in. When the days are a bit warmer, remove the jug during the day, only replacing it at night, and slowly let your plant acclimate to the weather.

Are you ready to plant a garden? Swap seeds with other people you know, or join a seed exchange with others online. It is not uncommon to need only a small number of seeds from each of your seed packets for each growing season. Trading will help you gain a greater variety of seeds not found in your stores. It will also save you from spending even more money just to get a greater variety of seeds!

To make birds stay away from the produce you're growing in your garden, tie mylar balloons near your plants. These will scare away the birds and keep your fruit and veggies safe until you're ready to pick them. Silver balloons or balloons that sparkle in the sun make especially effective bird repellents.

When gardening, it is wise to rotate your crops, especially if you are growing more than one crop of fruits or vegetables in your garden each year. This helps to conserve the nutrients in the soil. It also helps to avoid diseases in the soil. Even with crop rotation, nutrients needed to be added back into the soil after each planting season.

Recycle your coffee grounds and use them to acidify the soil for all of your acid loving plants. Plants that like an acidic soil include roses, tomatoes, cyclamen, violets, gardenias, begonias and hibiscus. Apply the grounds approximately one quarter inch thick for the best results. If you don't care for coffee, leftover tea will produce the same results.

Use your own seeds for gardening in later seasons. This lets you ensure that your plants are organic from start to finish. Take an earlier season of plants and allow them to go to seed before you remove them. This means that not only are your plants growing without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, the seeds were grown without them either.

Furthermore, gardening takes love, energy, and dedication and turns it into beautiful flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Anyone can start a garden, but there are some things that you must think about before doing so. If you use the information provided in the article above, you can start a successful garden that will continue to grow, year after year.